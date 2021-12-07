Pro-Art Hosts Community Caroling in Big Stone Gap

Big Stone Gap, VA – The Pro-Art Association welcomes friends and families to gather for a festive evening of caroling to celebrate the holiday season on Friday, December 17th at 7:00 PM outside the Visitor Center in Big Stone Gap. Carolers will sing Christmas classics such as “Deck the Halls”, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “Silent Night”, and many more. Songs will be led by Hannah Wunsch Ryan, Choir Director at UVA Wise. All ages and singing styles are welcome! No experience necessary—just the desire to sing! This event is free and open to the public.

“CAROLING” – BY DAVID BEALE

If you are interested in participating, please RSVP at proartva.org/community-caroling. The Visitor Center is located at 306 Wood Ave East in Big Stone Gap. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place at the Big Stone Gap General Store. Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking.

For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about our planned performances, please visit proartva.org. You can find the Pro-Art Association on social media @ProArtVA.

