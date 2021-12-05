A Memory From Christmas Past…

As a Christmas gift back in the late 1960’s, a friend brought my family a jar of Russian Tea Mix she had made. We were not tea drinkers, but the mix was really good. It was a fad recipe at that time (remember those?).
This year I decided to revive that recipe. After some experimentation, the results were very much like what I remembered.
NOTE: Quantities listed below are just suggestions. Make a small amount first, then taste it to determine if adjustments are needed.
RUSSIAN TEA MIX
2 cups sugar-sweetened orange breakfast drink mix
1 cup sugar-sweetened lemonade drink mix
1 cup instant tea powder (I used unsweetened)
1/2 teaspoon powdered cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon powdered cloves
Mix all ingredients until thoroughly combined, then store in an airtight container. Use a heaping teaspoonful of mix stirred into teacup of hot water and you’ll have INSTANT CHRISTMAS!