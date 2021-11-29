The 1972 St. Paul Christmas Parade

2021 — A YEAR OF CHALLENGES

Every year has its challenges and 2021 has had more than its share: A pandemic. Ideological division. Rising prices. For the families and friends of those who were killed or injured during the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade, the challenges of 2021 have been horrific.

As the speeding vehicle slammed into the parade marchers, people risked their own lives to pull children out of the way. Those who could do so began administering first aid to the injured. Others comforted those who were stricken. There was heroism. There was good. There is ALWAYS good.

Too often the good that is present among us is pushed aside by headlines deliberately crafted to shock, offend, and create fear. There’s money to be made in fostering trouble where none exists. There’s money to be made by pitting us one against the other. Christmas is the opposite of those things.

This year, peaceful little St. Paul will once again have a Christmas parade. It will be an expression of hope for our future. It will be the latest in a long line dating back to when the Lions Club and the St. Paul Chamber of Commerce started it all.

When you attend that parade, you’ll stand among friends, family, and strangers. Smile. Put aside the Challenges of 2021 for a few moments. Speak to those around you. Be as one during Christmas – and throughout the year.

The photos below are from the CVT archives. They were taken during the St. Paul Christmas Parade of 1972 – almost a half-century ago! Look closely and you’ll see familiar faces.

ST. PAUL’S 1972 CHRISTMAS TREE – ON THE CORNER OF WISE STREET AND FOURTH AVENUE

IN 1972, JOHNSON’S 5 & 10 WAS OPEN IN ITS NEW BROAD STREET LOCATION AND READY FOR CHRISTMAS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

