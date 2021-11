RICHMOND – An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison died this afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate.

The 47-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at 12:35 pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

