Pro-Art’s Community Open Mic Night Continues “In the Garage”

Norton, VA – In the Garage, Pro-Art’s community Open Mic Night series, concludes for the fall on Friday, November 19. Local artists of all types are invited to take the stage and share their art. Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, singers, visual artists, animators, writers, dancers, storytellers, and more are all welcome.

The series has brought together a wealth of local talent in its first two iterations. Come out to support the local artists of our community on November 19 at the Norton Expo Center at 815 Park Avenue NW in Norton, VA. Sign-ups will begin at 7:00 PM (slots are first come, first served), and the show will start at 7:30 PM. Admission is free, and you don’t have to perform to attend.

Pro-Art asks community members to wear a mask while inside the Expo Center to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. Due to the nature of an open-participation event, the series is for ages 16 and up.

Artists who plan to showcase their work should limit their performance to 7-10 minutes. This will allow time to hear from as many artists as possible.

Norton Expo Center parking is available in the Coalfield lot, in street spaces on Park Avenue, and in the parking lot adjacent to Logisticare on 8th Street. Please do not park in the Sugar Hill Cidery Lots or behind the Expo Center. Visit proartva.org/inthegarage to see a map of all event parking for the series. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

