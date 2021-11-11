Christmas Shopping at Johnson’s Ben Franklin in St. Paul — 1970’s

REMEMBER THE GOOD OLD DAYS…

While looking through the CVT’s archives this week, I found a 1970’s Christmas circular for Johnson’s Ben Franklin store in St. Paul. In those days local folks did most of their shopping locally, with occasional excursions to Bristol and Kingsport. I’m not sure “Black Friday” existed – or was needed.

The circular gives us a window through which the popular culture and technology of that time period may be viewed. Gender roles were still strongly defined, something reflected in the type of toys that were sold.

Did you either give or receive any of the toys shown in the circular? If so, tell us about it. Meanwhile, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

