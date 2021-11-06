Pastor’s Corner, November 5, 2021

HAVE YOU EVER been hungry or thirsty, but you just didn’t know what you were hungry for? Thirsty for? Often when my husband and I are trying to decide what to eat, whether it’s at home or out somewhere, we will ask, “So what are you hungry for?” “What do you want to eat?” And many times the reply will be, “I don’t know. I’m hungry but I just don’t know what I want.” Usually we settle for whatever is handy, whatever is convenient, and it doesn’t really satisfy the hunger, it just fills the void

for a while.



Within each of us is a desire for, a longing for something we just can’t put our finger on. There is a void to be filled and we try to fill it with many different things – relationships, work, food, alcohol, hobbies, sports, and even religion, to name just a few. These may bring some satisfaction, but only for a while. The truth is, within every human being is a desire, a longing for a relationship with the God who lovingly handcrafted us to be the objects of His love. He alone can fill that void and truly satisfy our soul.



“As the deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God. I thirst for God, the living God. When can I go and stand before him?” Psalm 42:1-2



The Psalmist recognizes that his longing, his thirst, is for the Living God. He longs for the presence of God. He knows that God alone can meet the deepest desire of his heart. As you read through the rest of that Psalm, the Psalmist reminds himself, and us, that even in the midst of our sadness and discouragement, our hope is in God. Wherever you are and whatever your circumstances you can experience His presence when you pray, and praise, and sing to Him because He is a God “who daily pours out His unfailing love upon us” – the One who gives us life! The Living God is the One your heart longs for, the only One who can fill you up and satisfy you when you are sad, discouraged, downcast, disturbed, depressed. So go ahead, sing, dance, pray, praise, worship wherever you are. God will be right there with you, singing over you!



“For the LORD your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.” (Zephaniah 3:17)



Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

