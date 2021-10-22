Pastor’s Corner, October 22, 2021

My youngest daughter Lacey works for Habitat for Humanity in Knoxville. Her position involves motivational speaking, event planning, fundraising, and volunteer organizing, among other things. She must always be upbeat, inspirational, energetic, and encouraging to help further the mission of Habitat.



One night she text me these words: “It feels like I’m pouring from an empty cup at work as I’m always focusing on lifting others up. But even if I feel like I have absolutely nothing else to give, I can always give others the gift of my gratitude.”



The “gift of my gratitude”. What profound words.



Many of us probably feel like we are pouring from an empty cup due to the daily stresses and struggles that zap our energy and empty us of our enthusiasm for staying positive. We’re trying to be upbeat and hopeful, encouraging our family and friends through this time when there is so much negativity, so many words of condemnation and distrust being thrown around. Maybe sometimes we just feel like we have nothing left to give.



When that happens, when our cup is empty, our batteries have run down, our balloon has lost all its air, maybe we can just say “thank you”, and offer the gift of gratitude to someone.



Thank you for being you. Thank you for making me smile. Thank you for remembering me. Thank you for doing the dishes. Thank you for feeding the dog. Thank you, I appreciated that!



“…give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thess. 5:18)



So today when I, like so many of you, feel like I am pouring from an empty cup, let me just say to all of you – thank you. Thank you for encouraging me. Thank you for making me laugh. Thank you for praying for me. Thank you for all that you are doing to reach out with the love of Christ to others who feel like they are running on empty. I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart.



My daughter ended her message to me by saying that I was on her gratitude list. Honestly, I can’t think of a better gift to give or receive.



Whose cup can you fill today by offering the gift of gratitude?



Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

