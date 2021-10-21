Jennifer Licko to perform Appalachia & Scottish Folk Songs

Birthplace of Country Music presents….

Join us on Tuesday, November 9, 7:00pm for our next Virtual Speaker Series with musician and historian Jennifer Licko. Scottish settlers established themselves in the Appalachian region of several states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia. In these isolated areas, the old songs of love, loss, murder, ghosts, and earlier times were passed down by oral tradition, expressing timeless themes and ties to the past. Over time the melodies and words changed creating variations that are still sung today. Licko, a North Carolina native, will be sharing her observations on variants and versions of Scottish folk songs that exist in Appalachia.

Jennifer Licko

Awarded “Celtic Album of the Year” by Celtic Music Radio and nomination for “Trad Album of the Year” by TradConnect, Jennifer Licko has a strong relationship with the music that traveled over with the Scottish settlers.

Spending her youth as a competitive Scottish Highland Dancer encouraged her interest and love for the Scottish traditions. Jennifer is an exceptional vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who plays the piano, guitar, and bodhrán (Irish drum). After living almost a decade in Scotland and Ireland, Jennifer realized the strong similarities between Scotland and North Carolina…and her music began to branch out into a genre that honors those connections.

“I believe that the music needs to connect with the audience through our shared emotions and experiences for us all to feel that which can only be experienced through music.”

Jennifer works as a performer, educator, and advocate for cultural inclusion in education. She founded and operates the non-profit Highland Echoes carrying out three large-scale projects to support the mission of cultivating awareness and preservation of Scottish culture, she runs The Cultural Classroom providing resources and support for teachers, and she has her own podcast called Respecting Diversity in the Class.

Jennifer is currently living in Brazil as an ex-pat, raising two trilingual and extremely energetic boys, and a very sweet white lab named Bailey. In her free time, she enjoys running and being by the ocean in any capacity. Probably not important to a professional bio, but Jennifer’s favorite color is aqua, her favorite food is mint chocolate chip Ice cream (yep, that’s real food), and her Starbucks choice is a grande Americano.

For more information about Jennifer’s music and work, check out her website.



THE EVENT IS FREE BUT pre-registration is required.

