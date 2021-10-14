Call for Resident Artist at The Arts Depot

Deadline for Applications: Noon October 30, 2021

STUDIO SPACE rarely becomes available at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, located in the historic freight station at Depot Square. For Resident Artists, studio space is more than simply renting a studio; it is more akin to becoming part of a family and serving the community. This opportunity is for those who want to make a living at art while furthering the mission of the Depot Artists Association (DAA).

The DAA has a long history of teamwork and volunteer service to provide quality art and educational opportunities to the region. With seven working artist studios, three galleries, and community events, we offer direct interaction between artists and visitors, a quality art experience, and fun educational opportunities.

Criteria to Apply:

Applicants must be a current member by 10/30/2021

The application must include a) a letter expressing intent and description of media, b) a mini-portfolio, c) resume or bio

Application packets can be emailed or picked up at The Arts Depot

Applications can be emailed, delivered, or mailed to: “DAA Board” (addresses below) in a sealed envelope

Deadline: Noon, October 30, 2021

