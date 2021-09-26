David C. Phillips

DAVID CLARK PHILLIPS was born at home in Sun, VA on March 25, 1951. The third child and second son of Pauline Ethel (Stowers) Phillips and Fred Carter Phillips. David was smart, bookish, patient, kind, and more than a touch rebellious from an early age. He loved cars and machines, but he was fascinated by humanity even more. He loved to travel, exploring the local back roads and the world. Listening to the stories of people both near and far. He loved chocolate, whiskey, scallops, and a great steak. He found peace in the solitude of the woods as well as at the sea. Many will remember him for his years of service behind the counter of Phillips Auto Warehouse and Fisher Auto or as a member of the Clinchfield Lodge No. 256.

We will remember him for his seat at the kitchen table with a book opened before him. His blue button-up work shirts. His lime green 1971 Plymouth Barracuda. His white “vacation” shoes and socks. The same ol’ jokes told a thousand times. But most of all for his 70 years of life. For his dedication to providing for his family, and the countless untold stories of his quiet support for family, neighbors, and friends around the globe. He was a good man, and that is no small accomplishment.

David Clark Phillips died at home in Castlewood, VA on September 16, 2021. He is proceeded in death by his loving Mother and Father. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 51 years, Patsy Jean (Ingle) Phillips. His two daughters and sons-in-law, and in heart, Kimberly and Scott Harris of Dante, VA and Kristen and James Necessary of Brevard, NC. Three spirited and beautiful grandchildren, Autumn Harris, Tanner Harris, and Gryphon Necessary. His siblings Janie (Phillips) and Sidney Vicars of Dante, VA and Carter Phillips and Janet Hall of Kingsport, TN, and several cousins. As well as three sisters-in-law Barbara Holbrook, Jennifer (and husband Mike) Litton, Sandy Ingle, one brother-in-law Jerry Ingle, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All material in this memorial tribute was supplied by the family of David Phillips.

