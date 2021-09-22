NEA Big Read in October at the Russell County Public Library

A New Wizard Comes to Town!

Russell County Public Library is excited to celebrate the 2021 National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read program, featuring Ursula K. Le Guin’s A Wizard of Earthsea! Join us as we discuss, celebrate, and create works of fantasy. See below an abbreviated list of community events in Russell County, and visit our social media or website for a full list of programming!

October 1st – Kickoff —- Each branch will feature displays of wizard-themed books and movies to kick off the NEA Big Read! Stop by to receive your free copy of A Wizard of Earthsea while they last!

October 22nd – Fantasy across the Disciplines; Keynote Address — Come hear representatives from Art, Science, English, and History talk about how fantasy weaves in and out of the various disciplines. Keynote address will take place at 1:00 PM on the campus of UVA Wise. This activity is approved for UVA Wise Cultural Credit.

October 30th – Wizarding Convention —- A cosplay show (wear your Halloween costume!), play “Spells & Shadows” Board Game, make a wand or a wizard’s staff, create and color your own illuminated calligraphy letter or story, vote for your favorite wizard, and of course, discuss A Wizard of Earthsea! Spend the day at the Lebanon Library, 10am – 4 pm!

November 7 – Orchestra Concert —- Listen to the Heart of Appalachia Community Orchestra perform favorites inspired by wizards and magic. At 3 pm, we expect this event to be live-streamed.

Visit your local branch—or online–for a full list of NEA Big Read Events. Book discussions are held weekly at the libraries or local eateries, like Honey Bea’s Café, the Weeping Willow Café, and Romano’s II. RCPL is pleased to partner with Lonesome Pine Regional Library for this NEA Big Read. The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

For more information, contact Katie Gilmer, 889-8044.

