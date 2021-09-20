SWVA Employment Opportunities & Job Fair From the Norton VEC – Sept. 20, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION

2455874 — Police Officer — St. Paul

2456092 — Customer Service Representative — Norton

2454891 — Real-Time Analyst — Norton VA

2454896 — Talent Acquisition Associate — Norton



2453138 — Oxbow Center Manager — Wise

2451903 — Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) — Duffield Va

2452229 — Executive Assistant— Dickenson County

2452119 — Manufacturing – Machinist III — Duffield

2450534 — Mattress Assembly — Duffield VA

2450907 — Family Support Specialist — Big Stone Gap

2447286 — General Bldg. Maintenance/Elec. Tech — Wise

2447402 — LCM Representative III — Duffield

2447735 — FOC Director Duffield — Lee Scott

2447118 — DUF Supervisor— Duffield

2445923 — Full Time Merchandiser/Stocker— Big Stone Gap

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to http://www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

