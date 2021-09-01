Virginia ABC and VDACS to Celebrate September as Virginia Spirits Month

RICHMOND – For the sixth year in a row, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will celebrate September as Virginia Spirits Month, as proclaimed by Governor Ralph Northam today.

The monthlong observance recognizes Virginia as the Birthplace of American Spirits, with the first batch of whiskey distilled here in 1620. The celebration also shines a light on the more than 70 craft distilleries that call Virginia home.

“Virginia-made spirits are recognized and celebrated nationally and globally as craft spirits have risen in popularity,” said Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are proud to support a talented community of distillers here in the commonwealth.”

With over 70% of the grains used to produce Virginia spirits grown in Virginia, the distilled spirits industry also fuels Virginia’s agricultural industry and local farmers. Currently, the industry brings in more than $163 million in economic impact to Virginia and employs about 1,500 of its citizens.

“We are proud to celebrate the strong partnership between the commonwealth’s distilleries and Virginia agriculture. Grains and other raw materials from our farmers are the foundation for producing spirits, so when you purchase Virginia Spirits, you are supporting local farmers and rural economies,” said VDACS Commissioner Brad Copenhaver. “We are also very thankful for the Virginia distillers who have selflessly and heroically aided doctors, nurses, first responders, and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing hand sanitizer.”

Virginia ABC will be celebrating Virginia Spirits Month with a “Virginia Spirits Day” promotion on Thursday, Sept. 9. Customers can save 20% off the regular price of nine select Virginia-made products in any ABC store or online. Purchases are limited to three bottles per product per customer, while supplies last. For a full list of products, and more information on Virginia distilleries, spirits and cocktail recipes, visit: www.abc.virginia.gov/products/virginia-products.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is a major source of revenue for the commonwealth, contributing more than $2.6 billion to the general fund in the last five years. Virginia ABC currently operates 395 state stores, and provides alcohol education and prevention programs for people of all ages. Its Bureau of Law Enforcement oversees approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments. Now marking its 87th year, ABC remains committed to progress and innovation in carrying out its vision of bringing good spirits and excellent service to Virginia.

Established in 1877, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) promotes the economic growth and development of Virginia agriculture, provides consumer protection, and encourages environmental stewardship. The agency is headquartered in Richmond and has several field offices, four regional diagnostic animal health laboratories, and a global network of representatives promoting Virginia products internationally.



