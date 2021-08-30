Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia Hosts Virginia Cancer Conference

Joining Together for a Virginia Without Cancer

Richmond VA, August 30, 2021 — The Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia (CACV) is hosting the Virtual Virginia Cancer Conference in September. In 2021, over 46,000 Virginians will be diagnosed with cancer. The goal of the Virginia Cancer Conference is to provide education and training to stakeholders in the local cancer community to meet the multifaceted needs of persons living with cancer.

The virtual event will be held on three days, September 15, 22 and 29, from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm daily. Conference topics include: COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Screening and Treatment; Health Equity and Cancer; LGBTQ Individuals and Cancer; Cancer Prevention and Screening; and much more.

Through live presentations, panel discussions, breakout rooms and networking opportunities, the conference offers healthcare professionals, survivors, caregivers, and the community the opportunity join together as we work towards a Virginia without cancer.

Continuing education credits (CEU) are being offered through VCU Health Continuing Medical Education: 9 AMA credits, 9 ASWB credits, and 9 ANCC credits.

The sponsors of the Virginia Cancer Conference are GRAIL, INOVA Schar Cancer Center, UVA Cancer Center, VCU Massey Cancer Center, Bristol Myers Squibb, SIMA, Virginia Department of Health, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute/HCA, Centra and Sentara.

To learn more about the conference and to register, go to the Virginia Cancer Conference website at https://bit.ly/cacv2021.

About CACV: Established in 1998, CACV is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission and purpose is to facilitate collaborative partnerships among public health agencies, private organizations, cancer centers, other interested agencies and organizations, and individuals and families to carry out recommended cancer control activities. CACV focuses on the prevention, early detection, treatment, advocacy, research, and evaluation of cancer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

PO Box 31658, Richmond, VA 23294

http://www.cancercoalitionofvirginia.org

