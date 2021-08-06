Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Aug. 5, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2414727 — P/T Store Driver — Grundy — DOE

2406737 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE

2374502 — Data Entry/Proof Operator — Grundy $11.00- $12.50 hr.

2351814 — P/T Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE

2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2414255 — Plant Accountant — Lebanon — DOE

2412974 — Registered Medication Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2412941 — Direct Care Aid — Lebanon — DOE

2412933 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2409415 — CNA Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2408784 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE

2408464 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE

2378613 — Call Center Rep — Lebanon — DOE

2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2340666 — LPN Home Health — Lebanon — $38k-$50k yearly

2333942 — RN Home Health PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE

2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00

2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2415494 — Welders — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2415381 — General Laborers — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2414845 — Behavioral Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2414085 — CDL B Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2412929 — Maintenance & Repair Worker — Tazewell — DOE

2412020 — RN/PCA Supervisor — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2412047 — P/T Transit Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2412062 — Program Assistance/Records Management — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2406455 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE

2406452 — CDL A Driver — Bluefield — DOE

2407037 — Internal Audit Director — Bluefield — DOE

2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE

2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2380447 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — $12.50-$17.00 hr

2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff-Radford — DOE

2380568 — Warehouse Laborer — Tazewell — DOE

2378318 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE

2378288 — Xpress Banker — Bluefield — DOE

2375246 — ACH Clerk — Bluefield — DOE

2374559 — Board Certified Behavior Analyst — Tazewell — DOE

2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr

2374084 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2372935 — Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $17.00 hr.

2361876 — Welder/Fabricator Raven DOE

2357482 — LPN — Tazewell — DOE

2357246 — Radiology Technologist — Bluefield — DOE

2356569 — Construction Foreman — Richlands — $850.00 to $1900.00 per week

2356547 — Flooring Installer — Richlands — $493.00 to $850.00 per week

2355535 — Financial Assistant — Bluefield, WV — DOE

2354348 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE

2345784 — Coal Miner-Red Hat — Richlands — DOE

2345772 — Equipment Operator Black Hat — Richlands — DOE

2343723 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE

2340713 — P/T Flex Associate — Pounding Mill — DOE

2339661 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly

2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2335362 — Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2329228 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322794 — Housekeeper Pounding — Mill — DOE

2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

***************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

