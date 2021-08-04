Obituary for LeRoy Nathaniel Hilton III

“TRIPPER”

Born December 13, 1948 —– Died July 26, 2021

DEPARTED THIS LIFE, LeRoy Nathaniel Hilton III on July 26, 2021 in the 72nd year of his age. Known to his friends and family as “Tripper,” he was the son of the late LeRoy N. Hilton, Jr. and Arlie May Hilton. His paternal grandparents were LeRoy N. Hilton, Sr. and Hannah J. Hilton. Maternal grandparents were Arlie R. Combs and Dana K. Combs. Beloved family members who predeceased Tripper include his aunts Wilma Hilton and June Hilton; uncles Shelby E. Hilton, Sr. and wife, Bonnie; and Chadwick B. Hilton, Sr.

Tripper is survived by one sister, Melonie Hilton Edwards; a nephew Nathan A. Edwards and wife Katie B. Edwards; great-niece Julie; great-nephews Samuel and Vincent; an aunt, Kate J. Hilton; cousins Shelby E. Hilton, Jr. and wife Sandy; Chadwick B. Hilton, Jr. and wife Jane; Lynn Hilton Conyers and husband Scott. Tripper is also survived by a host of friends.

Though medically described as developmentally disabled, we believe Tripper was developmentally enabled. He was a sweet child who grew into a sweet, caring man who never learned the meaning of hate. A loving soul, Tripper always put others first. As a teenager and young man, he learned to assemble bicycles for his aunt and uncle at the Western Auto store in St. Paul – something he enjoyed very much.

Tripper also enjoyed being his daddy’s caddy when he played golf. He became a talented fisherman who loved to fish with his daddy and friends Jack Kiser and Lincoln Puckett. He enjoyed sharing the bounty of his catch with friends and neighbors all over town. Tripper took pleasure in talking to friends he would see while out delivering fish, apples, and tomatoes.

After moving to North Carolina, Tripper asked about his friends in St. Paul every day. He was blessed to grow up in a town where everyone looked out for him and loved him. We are thankful to the staff of Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC where Tripper was loved and received excellent care.

Combs-Hess Funeral Service of Lebanon, Virginia is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

