Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – July 29, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2407628 — Territory Operation Supervisor — Grundy — DOE
2406737 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE
2374574 — Territory Operation Supervisor — Grundy — DOE
2374502 — Data Entry/Proof Operator — Grundy — $11.00- $12.50 hr.
2351814 — P/T Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE
2325831 — Auto Parts — Specialist — Oakwood — $11.27-$18.09
2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2360999 — Call Center Rep. — Lebanon — DOE
2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2408464 — P/T Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2347273 — Account Manager, MSS — Cleveland — DOE
2378613 — Call Center Rep — Lebanon — DOE
2375498 — Call Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2374883 — Phlebotomist — Lebanon — DOE
2405133 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2345027 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2344533 — Call Center Rep. — Lebanon — DOE
2344331 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2340666 — LPN, Home Health — Lebanon — $38k-$50k yearly
2333942 — RN, Home Health, PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2329451 — IS Support Technician — Honaker — $10.16-$20.15
2327684 — AD/DW Case Manger — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2327702 — Youth Case Manager — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2323941 — CNA, Home Health, PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2321629 — Reg. Med. Aide/LPN — Castlewood — $10.00-$17.00
2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2406455 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2406452 — CDL A Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2407037 — Internal Audit Director — Bluefield — DOE
2382867 — Welder/Fabricator — Pounding Mill — DOE
2382835 — Optometric Assistant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2380447 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — $12.50-$17.00 hr
2380452 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2380454 — Fuser/Roustabout — Cedar Bluff-Radford — DOE
2380568 — Warehouse Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2378318 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2378288 — Xpress Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2375246 — ACH Clerk — Bluefield — DOE
2374559 — Board Certified Behavior Analyst — Tazewell — DOE
2374598 — P. C. A. — Cedar Bluff — $10.85 hr
2374539 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — $10.58 hr
2374084 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2372935 — Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $17.00 hr.
2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE
2360349 — P/T Magazine Merchandiser — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2359049 — CDL A Truck Driver — Falls Mills — DOE
2357482 — LPN — Tazewell — DOE
2357246 — Radiology Technologist — Bluefield — DOE
2356569 — Construction Foreman — Richlands — $850.00 to $1900.00 per week
2356547 — Flooring Installer — Richlands — $493.00 to $850.00 per week
2355130 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2354348 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2345784 — Coal Miner, Red Hat — Richlands — DOE
2345772 — Equipment Operator, Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2343723 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE
2340713 — P/Time Flex Associate — Pounding Mill — DOE
2339661 — P/Time Flex Associate — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2335362 — Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2329228 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2325850 — Accounting/Data Entry Clerk — Tazewell — $23k-$26k yearly
2324746 — Roofer Tazewell — $10.00-$25.00
2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.
***************