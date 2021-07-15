Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – July 16, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR JOBS received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com.

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2351814 — P/’T Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE

2325831 — Auto Parts Specialist — Oakwood — $11.27-$18.09

2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE

2317006 — CDL A Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE

2317011 — CDL B Dump Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE

2308665 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — $11-.00-$11.50

2299623 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2360999 — Call Center Rep. — Lebanon — DOE

2347273 — Account Manager – MSS — Cleveland — DOE

2345712 — Call Center Rep. — Lebanon — DOE

2345033 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2345027 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE

2344533 — Call Center Representative — Lebanon — DOE

2344331 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE

2342359 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE

2340666 — LPN – Home Health Lebanon — $38k-$50k yearly

2339589 — Engineer – 220115 — Lebanon — DOE

2333942 — RN – Home Health – PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2329451 — IS Support Technician — Honaker — $10.16-$20.15

2327684 — AD/DW Case Manger — Lebanon — $35k yearly

2327702 — Youth Case Manager — Lebanon — $35k yearly

2323941 — CNA – Home Health – PRN — Lebanon — DOE

2321629 — Reg. Med. Aide/Licensed Practical Nurse — Castlewood — $10.00-$17.00

2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE

2320859 — Relationship Banker —Lebanon — DOE

2316964 — Machine Maintenance Tech — Lebanon — DOE

2316998 — Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2315745 — Sewing Machine Mechanic — Honaker — DOE

2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00

2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2374084 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2372935 — Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $17.00 hr.

2361876 — Welder/Fabricator — Raven — DOE

2360349 — P/T Magazine Merchandiser — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2359049 — CDL A Truck Driver — Falls Mills — DOE

2357482 — LPN — Tazewell — DOE

2357246 — Radiology Technologist — Bluefield — DOE

2356569 — Construction Foreman — Richlands — $850.00 to $1900.00 per week

2356547 — Flooring Installer — Richlands — $493.00 to $850.00 per week

2355130 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE

2354348 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE

2344864 — Lab Technician — Bluefield — DOE

2345784 — Coal Miner – Red Hat — Richlands — DOE

2345772 — Equipment Operator — Black Hat — Richlands — DOE

2343723 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE

2342342 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — DOE

2342353 — Maintenance Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25k yearly

2339661 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly

2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2335362 — Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2329228 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2325850 — Accounting/Data Entry Clerk — Tazewell — $23k-$26k yearly

2324746 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$25.00

2324453 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly

2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

2320062 — VA Certified EMS Providers — Tazewell — $13.50-$17.50

2308350 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE

STATE JOBS: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

FEDERAL JOBS: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

