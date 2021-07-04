Independence Day Fireworks Display 2021 – St. Paul, VA

Independence Day arrived early in St. Paul with the traditional fireworks display on the evening of July 3, 2021. David Gregory, the Clinch Valley Times’ “Man With a Camera” described the pyrotechnic display as “The best I’ve ever seen.” And folks, he has probably seen them ALL.

We can’t supply an audio track of the crowd’s OOOOHHS and AHHHHHS, or the sound of explosions echoing off the hills. But we CAN supply photos of dazzling colors lighting up the night sky. Let your imagination take over from there :-)

