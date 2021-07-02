Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – July 1, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2325831 — Auto Parts Specialist — Oakwood — $11.27-$18.09
2322022 — Sandwich Artist — Grundy — DOE
2317006 — CDL A Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE
2317011 — CDL B Dump Truck Driver — Grundy — DOE
2315745 — Sewing Machine Mechanic — Honaker — DOE
2308665 — Telephone Interviewer — Grundy — $11-.00-$11.50
2306728 — Van Drivers – Weller — Grundy — $9.50
2303394 — Receptionist — Grundy — DOE
2301203 — Biscuit Maker — Grundy — $9.50
2300389 — Cashier – Hardees — Grundy — $9.50
2299623 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2347273 — Account Manager-MSS — Cleveland — DOE
2345712 — Call Center Rep. — Lebanon — DOE
2345033 — Telephone Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2345027 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2344533 — Call Center Representative — Lebanon — DOE
2344331 — Call Center Agent — Lebanon — DOE
2342359 — Off Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE
2340666 — LPN – Home Health — Lebanon — $38k-$50k yearly
2339589 — Engineer – 220115 — Lebanon — DOE
2333942 — RN – Home Health – PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2329451 — IS Support Technician — Honaker — $10.16-$20.15
2327684 — AD/DW Case Manger — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2327702 — Youth Case Manager — Lebanon — $35k yearly
2323941 — CNA – Home Health – Lebanon – PRN — Lebanon — DOE
2321629 — Reg. Med. Aide/Licensed Practical Nurse — Castlewood — $10.00-$17.00
2320630 — Cook — Rosedale — DOE
2320859 — Relationship Banker — Lebanon — DOE
2316964 — Machine Maintenance Tech — Lebanon — DOE
2316998 — Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2311738 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2310521 — Welder — Cleveland — $23.48
2308451 — Phlebotomist II — Lebanon — DOE
2304606 — Utility Operator — Cleveland — $23.70
2301340 — Deputy Clerk — Lebanon — DOE
2301534 — Biscuit Maker — Lebanon — $9.50-$10.00
2249674 — Custodial Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00-$14.00
2248246 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — $8.50
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2344864 — Lab Technician — Bluefield — DOE
2345784 — Coal Miner-Red Hat — Richlands — DOE
2345772 — Equipment Operator Black Hat — Richlands — DOE
2343723 — Relationship Banker — Pounding Mill — DOE
2342342 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2342353 — Maintenance Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25k yearly
2340713 — P/T Flex Associate — Pounding Mill — DOE
2339661 — P/T Flex Associate — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2337593 — Aerial Construction Foreman — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2335362 — Behavior Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2329228 — Class A CDL Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2325850 — Accounting/Data Entry Clerk — Tazewell — $23k-$26k yearly
2324746 — Roofer — Tazewell — $10.00-$25.00
2324453 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $22k-$32k yearly
2322781 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322784 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322794 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
2322806 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2320062 — VA Certified EMS Providers — Tazewell — $13.50-$17.50
2317817 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2309576 — P/T Bank Teller — Tazewell — DOE
2308350 — Commercial HVAC/R Service Technician — Bluefield — DOE
2306714 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $9.50
2304572 — P/T Clerk/Receptionist — Richlands — $9.50
2303468 — P/T Retail Merchandiser — Bluefield — DOE
2302053 — Driver CDL Class A — Bluefield — DOE
2302111 — Pharmacy Technician — Richlands — $12.00-$13.14
2302439 — Mechanic — Richlands — DOE
2301195 — Biscuit Maker — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00
2301498 — Biscuit Maker — Richlands — $9.50-$10.00
2301557 — Biscuit Maker — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00
2300360 — Cashier — Tazewell — $9.50-$10.00
2300463 — Cashier — Bluefield — $9.50-$10.00
2300690 — Biscuit Maker — Claypool Hill — $9.50-$10.00
