FRED W. MEADE — Obituary and Funeral Notice

CASTLEWOOD, VIRGINIA – Fred W. Meade, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Castlewood, Virginia; son of the late Gilbert J. and Margaret Bevins Meade. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard Meade and Gene Meade; one grandson, William Todd Fields; and one brother-in-law, Ralph Wallace.

Fred was a lifelong businessman who loved his community, and ran BIG M Discount Stores for more than 45 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Paul, Virginia for many years where he was a Deacon of the church, Sunday School teacher, and served on various committees including the Virginia Baptist Association. He was a founding member of the Board of Directors of New Peoples Bank since its inception. Fred was also a founding member of the Board of Directors for Southwest Bank of Virginia, a member of the Industrial Development Authority of Russell County, and a former member of the Russell County Chamber of Commerce. He loved being outdoors bird hunting, fishing, and loved to farm.

He is survived by his wife, Jimmy Gay Meade; one son, Jerry W. Meade and wife, Judy of Castlewood, Virginia; one daughter, Angie Fields and husband, Junior of Castlewood, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Ashli Castle and husband, Jason, Drew Meade and wife, Laken, Kara Bush and husband, Brandon, Julie Large and husband, Stephen, Jamie Fields, and Ben Fields and wife, Kaitlin, and Christopher Meade; eight great-grandchildren, Shayli Castle, Slade Castle, Jake Bush, Joel Bush, Addison Bush, Lusa Bush, Owen Meade, and Grady Meade; three sisters-in-law, Alice Meade, Jean Wallace, and Connie Stephens and husband, Brancie; one brother-in-law, Danny Yates and wife, Loretta; several nieces and nephews; and longtime family friend, Denver Ingle and wife, Katie.

Funeral Services for Fred W. Meade will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Mike Moore, Rev. Lee Kidd, and Rev. Brancie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Board of Directors of New Peoples Bank and the men of First Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to Fred’s caregivers, Jackie Meade and Katie Ingle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in St. Paul, P.O. Box 546, St. Paul, Virginia 24283, in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at http://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

