CASTLEWOOD, VIRGINIA – Angie Smith, 61, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.

She was born in Dickenson County, Virginia; daughter of the late Paul Kern Fleming. She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Gary Proffitt.

Angie enjoyed her life. She loved her family and friends. Her life revolved around her grandchildren who adored her. She was an avid outdoor person who loved hunting, camping, swimming, traveling, Star Trek, Elvis, and movies. She was the perfect mother, wife, and Nana.

She is survived by her husband, David Smith; two sons, Chad Smith and wife, Mellanie of Fryeburg, Maine, and Cody Smith and wife, Tiffany of Lebanon, Virginia; five grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Talon, Natalie, and Sydney; her mother, Sharon Fleming of Castlewood, Virginia; two sisters, Joetta Proffitt of Castlewood, Virginia, and Rhonda Summers and husband, Jeff of Castlewood, Virginia; one brother, Randy Fleming and wife, Sheila of Castlewood, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Angie Smith will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Jim Pratt and Brother Carl Castle officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Pallbearers will be Chad Smith, Cody Smith, Randy Fleming, Jeff Summers, Dwayne Proffitt, and Joe Sexton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jacob Smith, Talon Smith, Don Smith, Denny Wagner, Jeremy Baker, Ethan Baker, Randy Hileman, Steve White, Randy Dotson, Josh Nash, Sam Smith, Billy Palmer, and Gary Osborne.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed on our website at http://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. A radio broadcast will be available on the parking lot on 88.9 FM for those who wish to remain in their vehicle. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

