Statement of Governor Northam on the Death of Former U.S. Senator John Warner

RICHMOND—Today Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner: “Virginia, and America, have lost a giant.

As a sailor, a senator, a statesman, and a gentleman, former U.S. Senator John Warner spent his life in public service. A World War II veteran of the Navy, he served as Secretary of the Navy, led the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.

John helped build up his political party and always remained an independent voice. He used that voice in the Senate to forge bipartisan compromise, knowing how and when to reach across the aisle. And he always put Virginia first.

John Warner truly was the best of what public service and elected leadership should be, and his loss leaves a deep void. Pam and I join the Commonwealth in mourning his death. Our prayers for comfort go out to his wife Jeanne, his three children, grandchildren, scores of friends, and all those who loved him.”

In honor of Senator John Warner, Governor Northam ordered that the Virginia state flag be flown at half-staff over the Virginia Capitol on the day of his funeral.

