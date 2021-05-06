CASTLEWOOD, VIRGINIA – Bethel Jane Blevins, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born on Sandy Ridge, Virginia on March 30, 1946, to the late Gonan and Fannie Kelly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Darrell Blevins; and two brothers, Lawrence and Billy Kelly.

On Sandy Ridge she was raised with her sister, Dolly Musick; and four brothers, Lawrence, Nelson, Roy, and Billy Kelly. Mom’s journey began on Sandy Ridge which led her to Carterton then Castlewood Virginia. At Carterton, Bethel raised her daughter Ellen and son David. Nana’s time spent in Castlewood was raising grandchildren, Jordan, Samantha, and Shiann. Mom’s greatest joy was her family, she enjoyed taking pictures, videos, and her participation as a member of the Morning Star Full Gospel Church and Roger Jessee Community Food Bank.

She is survived by her son, David Couch; daughter Ellen Couch Blevins; one sister, Dolly Musick; two brothers, Nelson and Roy Kelly; five grandchildren, Joshua and Kristen Blevins, Jordan, Samantha, and Shiann Couch; five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jacob, Jason and Ariel Blevins and Gabriel Couch.



Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Bethel Jane Blevins will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Woody Scott, Rev. Leon Musick, and Rev. Marvin Cain officiating. Committal Services and Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Joshua, Jacob, and Jason Blevins, Jared and Joshua Musick, Vince and Greg Blevins, and Carlos Kelly. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Shortt, David and Jordan Couch and Sparker Musick.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family through our website and the funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

