Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – March 26, 2021

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2185165 — NEMT Driver — Grundy — $10.00
2175978 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2158649 — Non-Emergency Medical Trans. Driver — Grundy — DOE
2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25
2216467 — Merchandiser — Grundy — DOE
2230743 — Security Officer — Big Rock — DOE
2245412 — Entry Level Clerk — Grundy — DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2177436 — Licensed Med. Tech. — Lebanon — DOE
2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30
2176009 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2175690 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2158452 — Evening Shift Reg. Med. Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2156569 — Warehouse Assoc, P/T — Lebanon — DOE
2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2211611 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE
2210890 — Production Supervisor-2nd Shift — Lebanon — DOE
2219493 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly
2219612 — Industrial Sewing Machine Operator — Honaker — DOE
2227461 — Licensed Practical Nurse 8080 — Lebanon — DOE
2227701 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
2226473 — Accountant — Lebanon — DOE
2244057 — Warehouse Associate — Lebanon — DOE
2246214 — Off-Road Haul Truck Driver — Castlewood — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2196036 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
2182657 — Pharmacy Tech. — Cedar Bluff — $11.00-$15.00
2179516 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE
2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser. P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2173922 — PACE — Transportation Driver — Falls Mills — DOE
2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173998 — Transportation Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23
2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00
2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00
2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2212009 — Maint. Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25 yearly
2211647 — Assembler I — Richlands — $13.50
2218485 — Medical Technologist II — Tazewell — DOE
2218245 — Shop Laborer/Driver — Red Ash — DOE
2216296 — Landscaper — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2224145 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224147 — Front Desk Receptionist — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224149 — Housekeeping — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224155 — Houseman — Pounding Mill — DOE
2224151 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
2223028 — Bus Driver — Tazewell — $60 per day
2223112 — General Laborer — Tazewell — DOE
2223132 — Truck Driver CDL A & B — Tazewell — DOE
2223073 — Medical Receptionist — Richlands — DOE
2225258 — Janitor/Cleaner — Richlands — DOE
2222300 — Relationship Banker — Bluefield — DOE
2220260 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE
2219005 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2227068 — Customer Ser. Specialist — North Tazewell — DOE
2226834 — Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — DOE
2226188 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2222158 — Janitor/Cleaner — Richlands — DOE
2222300 — Relationship Banker (Floating) — Bluefield — DOE
2232929 — Behavioral Technician — Tazewell — DOE
2244285 — CDL Class A Truck Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2246109 — Bank Teller — Richlands — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE – – – – P/T = PART TIME
State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
Federal Jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
