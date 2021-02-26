Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Feb. 27, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
1928 FRONT STREET
RICHLANDS, VA 24641
PHONE: 276-963-2660
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2197855 — Relationship Banker — Grundy — DOE
2185165 — NEMT Driver — Grundy — $10.00
2175978 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2175688 —- Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2172736 — Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2158649 — Non-Emergency Med. Trans. Driver — Grundy — DOE
2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2197806 — Relationship Banker — Castlewood — DOE
2197812 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE
2184991 — School Resource Officer — Lebanon — DOE
2184577 — Bagger — Castlewood — DOE
2184583 — Maintenance Worker — Castlewood — DOE
2184589 — Laborer — Castlewood — DOE
2183463 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE
2183482 Billing Assistant Honaker DOE
2183679 Regional Sales Manager – 2100004D Lebanon DOE
2180022 Regional Sales Manager – 2100004D Lebanon DOE
2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2177436 — Licensed Medication Tech. — Lebanon — DOE
2177654 — Procurement Mgr., 2100003R — Lebanon — DOE
2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30
2176009 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2175690 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon — DOE
2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly
2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-82k yearly
2211232 — Retail Associate (Seasonal) — Lebanon — DOE
2211611 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE
2210890 — Production Supervisor. 2nd Shift — Lebanon — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2196035 — Customer Service Rep. — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
2196036 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
2184561 — Mining Eng. Operations Assoc. — Bluefield — $43k-$64k yearly
2184570 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — $33k-$53k yearly
2182657 — Pharmacy Tech. — Cedar Bluff — $11.00-$15.00
2179516 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE
2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2175674 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75
2173922 — PACE Transportation Driver — Falls Mills — DOE
2173971 — Intake/Enrollment Coordinator — Falls Mills — $7.25
2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173998 — Transportation Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173861 — Adult Day Care Supervisor — Falls Mills — DOE
2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23
2173891 — Cook/Personal Care Aide — Falls Mills — DOE
2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE
2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00
2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00
2152341 — Security Guard —Richlands — DOE
2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly
2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE
2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE
2147234 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $20k-$30k yearly
2118595 — Head Start/Early Head Start Sub. — North Tazewell — DOE
2118600 — Head Start Center Aide/Bus Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2212009 — Maint. Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25 yearly
2211647 — Assembler I — Richlands — $13.50
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME
