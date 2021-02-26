Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Feb. 27, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2197855 — Relationship Banker — Grundy — DOE

2185165 — NEMT Driver — Grundy — $10.00

2175978 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2175688 —- Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2172736 — Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2158649 — Non-Emergency Med. Trans. Driver — Grundy — DOE

2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2197806 — Relationship Banker — Castlewood — DOE

2197812 — Relationship Banker — Honaker — DOE

2184991 — School Resource Officer — Lebanon — DOE

2184577 — Bagger — Castlewood — DOE

2184583 — Maintenance Worker — Castlewood — DOE

2184589 — Laborer — Castlewood — DOE

2183463 — Receptionist — Honaker — DOE

2183482 Billing Assistant Honaker DOE

2183679 Regional Sales Manager – 2100004D Lebanon DOE

2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2177436 — Licensed Medication Tech. — Lebanon — DOE

2177654 — Procurement Mgr., 2100003R — Lebanon — DOE

2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30

2176009 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2175690 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon — DOE

2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly

2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-82k yearly

2211232 — Retail Associate (Seasonal) — Lebanon — DOE

2211611 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE

2210890 — Production Supervisor. 2nd Shift — Lebanon — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2196035 — Customer Service Rep. — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

2196036 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00

2184561 — Mining Eng. Operations Assoc. — Bluefield — $43k-$64k yearly

2184570 — Dump Truck Driver — Bluefield — $33k-$53k yearly

2182657 — Pharmacy Tech. — Cedar Bluff — $11.00-$15.00

2179516 — Admin. Assistant — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE

2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2175674 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75

2173922 — PACE Transportation Driver — Falls Mills — DOE

2173971 — Intake/Enrollment Coordinator — Falls Mills — $7.25

2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173998 — Transportation Driver — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173861 — Adult Day Care Supervisor — Falls Mills — DOE

2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23

2173891 — Cook/Personal Care Aide — Falls Mills — DOE

2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00

2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00

2152341 — Security Guard —Richlands — DOE

2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly

2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE

2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE

2147234 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $20k-$30k yearly

2118595 — Head Start/Early Head Start Sub. — North Tazewell — DOE

2118600 — Head Start Center Aide/Bus Driver — Bluefield — DOE

2199569 — Car Wash Attendant — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2212009 — Maint. Worker — Pounding Mill — $22k-$25 yearly

2211647 — Assembler I — Richlands — $13.50

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

