Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Feb. 5, 2021

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2176845 — Driver / Technician – Medical — Vansant — DOE
2175978 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2175688 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE
2172736 — Merchandiser Grundy, P/T — DOE
2172796 — Data Entry Operator — Grundy — $10.00-$12.00
2158649 — Non-Emergency Med. Transport. Driver — Grundy — DOE
2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE
2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2177436 — Licensed Medication Technician — Lebanon — DOE
2177654 — Procurement Manager – 2100003R — Lebanon — DOE
2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30
2176009 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2175690 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75
2172823 — Phlebotomist II — Honaker — DOE
2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2158487 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE
2158773 — Welder II — Lebanon — DOE
2158781 — Mechanical Technician — Lebanon — DOE
2157114 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE
2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon DOE
2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2151405 — Seasonal Dispatcher — Castlewood — $36k-$83k yearly
2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly
2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly
2120365 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2178424 — Merchandising Market Manager — Richlands — DOE
2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE
2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill —$11.75
2175964 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75
2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75
2175674 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75
2173842 — Environmental Services Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173861 — Adult Day Care Supervisor — Falls Mills — DOE
2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23
2173891 — Cook/Personal Care Aide — Falls Mills — DOE
2173922 — PACE Transportation Driver — Falls Mills– DOE
2173971 — Intake/Enrollment Coordinator — Falls Mills — $7.25
2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2173998 — Transportation Driver— Cedar Bluff — DOE
2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE
2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00
2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2157653 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE
2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00
2152341 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE
2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly
2150362 — Excavator & Dozer Operator — North Tazewell — DOE
2150374 — Gas Well Construction Worker — North Tazewell — $10.00
2150798 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — DOE
2147494 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $23k-$34k yearly
2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE
2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME
State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov
Federal jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.
