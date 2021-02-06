Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Feb. 5, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2176845 — Driver / Technician – Medical — Vansant — DOE

2175978 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2175688 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Grundy — DOE

2172736 — Merchandiser Grundy, P/T — DOE

2172796 — Data Entry Operator — Grundy — $10.00-$12.00

2158649 — Non-Emergency Med. Transport. Driver — Grundy — DOE

2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2177418 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2177430 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2177436 — Licensed Medication Technician — Lebanon — DOE

2177654 — Procurement Manager – 2100003R — Lebanon — DOE

2176546 — Customer Service Rep. — Lebanon — $15.46-$17.30

2176009 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2175690 — Special Project Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Lebanon — $11.75

2172823 — Phlebotomist II — Honaker — DOE

2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2158487 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE

2158773 — Welder II — Lebanon — DOE

2158781 — Mechanical Technician — Lebanon — DOE

2157114 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE

2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon DOE

2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2151405 — Seasonal Dispatcher — Castlewood — $36k-$83k yearly

2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly

2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly

2120365 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2178424 — Merchandising Market Manager — Richlands — DOE

2176352 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2176524 — Music Director, P/T — Richlands — DOE

2175726 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill —$11.75

2175964 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75

2176000 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — $11.75

2175674 — Spec. Proj. Reserve Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $11.75

2173842 — Environmental Services Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173861 — Adult Day Care Supervisor — Falls Mills — DOE

2173879 — Personal Care Aide/Receptionist — Falls Mills — $8.23

2173891 — Cook/Personal Care Aide — Falls Mills — DOE

2173922 — PACE Transportation Driver — Falls Mills– DOE

2173971 — Intake/Enrollment Coordinator — Falls Mills — $7.25

2173976 — Homemaker — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2173998 — Transportation Driver— Cedar Bluff — DOE

2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector — Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00

2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00

2157653 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00

2152341 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE

2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly

2150362 — Excavator & Dozer Operator — North Tazewell — DOE

2150374 — Gas Well Construction Worker — North Tazewell — $10.00

2150798 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Pounding Mill — DOE

2147494 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $23k-$34k yearly

2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE

2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

Federal jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information.

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

********************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

