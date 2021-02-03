VA House of Delegates Passes HB-2206

NEW MEASURE WILL EXPAND CHILDCARE VOUCHER PROGRAM – ASSISTING WORKING FAMILIES DURING AND AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Feb. 2, 2021 Richmond, VA – Today the Virginia House of Delegates passed HB-2206, legislation to assist low and middle income Virginia families with childcare costs during and after the pandemic.

The bill would allow eligible families with children under the age of 13 to apply for vouchers administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or full-time childcare at an approved facility.

Families making up to $88,000, are eligible and the legislation includes an emergency clause allowing for immediate enactment upon the Governor’s signature.

The most recent weekly U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse survey results for Virginia shows that 48.5% of families with children under age 18 have lost income since March 2020 compared to 38.7% of households without children. Families across race, ethnicity, and income brackets have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Those who desire a more complete understanding of the bill, along with its provisions and exclusions, may click the link below to for the full text.

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?211+sum+HB2206

