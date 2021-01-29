Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Jan. 29, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2172736 — Part Time Merchandiser —Grundy — DOE
2172796 — Data Entry Operator — Grundy — $10.00-$12.00
2158649 — Non-Emergency Medical Transport. Driver — Grundy — DOE
2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2172823 — Phlebotomist II — Honaker — DOE
2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2158487 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE
2158773\ — Welder II — Lebanon — DOE
2158781 — Mechanical Technician — Lebanon — DOE
2157114 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE
2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon — DOE
2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE
2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2151405 — Seasonal Dispatcher — Castlewood — $36k-$83k yearly
2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly
2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly
2120365 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE
2102959 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE
2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector —- Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00
2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator —- Bluefield — $9.00
2157653 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE
2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00
2152341 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE
2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly
2150362 — Excavator & Dozer Operator — North Tazewell — DOE
2150374 — Gas Well Construction Worker — North Tazewell — $10.00
2150798 — Part Time Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE
2147494 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $23k-$34k yearly
2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE
2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE
2147234 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $20k-$30k yearly
2140347 — Mining Eng. Operations Assoc. — Bluefield — $43k-$64k yearly
2121429 — PACE Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2121699 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23
2119369 — Environmental Technician — Tazewell — $12.00-$12.50
2119097 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2118595 — Head Start/Early Head Start Sub. — North Tazewell — DOE
2118600 — Head Start Center Aide/Bus Driver — Bluefield — DOE
2115231 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE
2115308 — Sales Associate — Tazewell — DOE
2097459 — Data Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE
2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME
