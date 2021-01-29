Local Employment Opportunities From the VEC – Jan. 29, 2021

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION

1928 FRONT STREET

RICHLANDS, VA 24641

PHONE: 276-963-2660

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com

Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

2172736 — Part Time Merchandiser —Grundy — DOE

2172796 — Data Entry Operator — Grundy — $10.00-$12.00

2158649 — Non-Emergency Medical Transport. Driver — Grundy — DOE

2152252 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2172823 — Phlebotomist II — Honaker — DOE

2158452 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2158487 — General Laborer — Lebanon — DOE

2158773\ — Welder II — Lebanon — DOE

2158781 — Mechanical Technician — Lebanon — DOE

2157114 — Patient Care Manager — Lebanon — DOE

2156569 — Warehouse Associate, P/T — Lebanon — DOE

2154640 — Home Health Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2151260 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2151405 — Seasonal Dispatcher — Castlewood — $36k-$83k yearly

2150097 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — $48k-$97k yearly

2138195 — Registered Nurse — Lebanon — $58k-$82k yearly

2120365 — Truck Driver — Rosedale — DOE

2102959 — Community Interpreter — Lebanon — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2170876 — Behavioral Technician — Cedar Buff — DOE

2157319 — Driver/Refuse Collector —- Tazewell — $12.00-$22.00

2157508 — Sewing Machine Operator —- Bluefield — $9.00

2157653 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE

2156595 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00

2155815 — Team Assembler — North Tazewell — $9.00

2152341 — Security Guard — Richlands — DOE

2150174 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — $27k-$39k yearly

2150362 — Excavator & Dozer Operator — North Tazewell — DOE

2150374 — Gas Well Construction Worker — North Tazewell — $10.00

2150798 — Part Time Retail Merchandiser — Pounding Mill — DOE

2147494 — Order Selector — Bluefield — $23k-$34k yearly

2147856 — LPN — Bluefield — DOE

2147871 — CNA — Bluefield — DOE

2147234 — Retail Merchandiser, P/T — Bluefield — $20k-$30k yearly

2140347 — Mining Eng. Operations Assoc. — Bluefield — $43k-$64k yearly

2121429 — PACE Nurse Practitioner — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2121699 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23

2119369 — Environmental Technician — Tazewell — $12.00-$12.50

2119097 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2118595 — Head Start/Early Head Start Sub. — North Tazewell — DOE

2118600 — Head Start Center Aide/Bus Driver — Bluefield — DOE

2115231 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE

2115308 — Sales Associate — Tazewell — DOE

2097459 — Data Review Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE

2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE

2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE & P/T = PART TIME

State Jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov

The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

