Suspect Sought by Wise County Sheriff’s Office

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?

CORREL BAKER

On 1/20/2021, The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone being stabbed in the East Stone Gap area of Wise County. Upon arrival deputies found a male with multiple injuries sustained from a physical assault by a weapon. Due to the seriousness of the injuries the victim was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital for medical treatment.

Warrants have been obtained on Correl Baker aka “Iraq”, age 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee for Malicious Wounding and Stabbing in commission of a felony. This is an active investigation and if anyone has further information please contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division at 276-328-3756.

