© Clinch Valley Times 2020

FOR THE PAST WEEK we have been bringing you vintage Christmas photos from the Clinch Valley Times’ archives. Today we’re going to show you what Christmas 2020 looks like in St. Paul. It’s “The Ghost of Christmas Present” for our out-of-town family and friends. Enjoy!

Looking east on Russell Street

A view from the intersection of Russell Street and Fourth Ave.

St. Paul’s Nativity Scene in its traditional location on Fourth Ave.

Agostino Branca would be proud of his beautiful Blue Sulphur Hotel – now “Stonebriar”

The colorful “Gateway” to downtown St. Paul at the underpass on Fourth Ave.

A beautiful Christmas tree on Buchanan Street

Another fine display on Buchanan Street…

A very festive display….

Look at all those lights!

It will take more than a Grinch to steal Christmas in St Paul

tt

The J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library on Wise Street

St. Paul’s beautiful Community Christmas Tree

Share this: Twitter

Facebook