Michael McNulty is new Pro-Art Executive Director

Information provided by the Pro-Art Association, December 16, 2020

We are pleased to announce that Michael McNulty will take over as Pro-Art Executive Director beginning in the New Year, becoming the fourth Director in our 44-year history!

Pro-Art’s current Executive Director, Jan Zentmeyer, began her tenure in 2017 and told Board of Trustees President Abbott in early fall that she planned to retire by the end of 2020. “The timing is right for me to pass the torch,” Zentmeyer said. “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the past few years and will miss the staff, Trustees, artists, and all the supporters of Pro-Art that I’ve gotten to know through the privilege of this job. Taking live performing arts programs to the schools in our region has been a particular joy for me and I know Michael will continue to expand those programs.”

We hope you’ll join us in welcoming Michael McNulty as our new Executive Director! And from all of us at Pro-Art, may 2021 bring you peace, joy, and happiness.

NOTE: For more information about Pro-Art, or its current and upcoming programs, visit https://www.proartva.org/

