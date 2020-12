TAKE A WALK BACK IN TIME and see the community spirit of Christmas as it was experienced in December of 1970. Those were good days for the Town of Coeburn, Virginia. Locally-owned retail stores lined Front Street. People shopped locally, interacted locally with their friends and neighbors. Doing so helped build a strong community and a strong local economy.

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2020!

