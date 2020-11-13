LOCAL JOB OPENINGS FROM THE VEC – Nov. 13, 2020

VIRGINIA EMPLOYMENT COMMISSION
1928 FRONT STREET
RICHLANDS, VA 24641
PHONE: 276-963-2660
AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at http://www.VaWorkConnect.com.
Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at http://www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # — EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE — LOCATION — STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
2080585 — Time Merchandiser/Stocker — Vansant — DOE
2079293 — Paralegal and Legal Assistant — Grundy — DOE
2073944 — Deposit Operations Clerk — Grundy — DOE
2060915 — Wireless Internet Installer — Grundy — DOE
2060920 — Secretary Office Clerk — Grundy — $9.50
2054552 Small Engine Mechanic Vansant DOE
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2075250 — Financial Services Lead — St. Paul — DOE
2074136 — Class A Driver — Rosedale — DOE
206964 — Full-Time Territory Retail Lead — Lebanon — DOE
2068860 — Material Handler II – 200000LF — Lebanon — $22k-$25k yearly
2068615 — Welder II – 200000LE Lebanon — $22k-$25k yearly
2064768 — Data Entry Operator — Lebanon — $10.25
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2094188 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE
2093217 — Merchandise Associate — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2093377 — Water Treatment Pl — North Tazewell — DOE
2092792 — Warehouse Order Selector — Bluefield — DOE
2081390 — Customer Service Rep. — Bluefield — $22k-$25k yearly
2081396 — Maint. Worker — Bluefield — $22k-$25k yearly
2080428 — Truck Driver — North Tazewell — DOE
2078971 — Customer Sales and Service Rep. — Bluefield — DOE
2076341 — Customer Service Specialist, Seasonal — Tazewell — DOE
2076415 — Detailer -282193 — Pounding Mill — $15.50
2076155 — Driver, CDL A — Bluefield — DOE
2074683 — Field Technician — Richlands — DOE
2075399 — Staff Scientist — Bluefield — DOE
2073910 — Line Finder/Locator — Cedar Bluff — $10.50-$12.50
2072398 — CNA — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2071407 — Report Writer — Bluefield — DOE
2070595 — Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2069749 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE
2068247 — Driver — Pounding Mill — $10.00
2066903 — Financial Assistant — Richlands — DOE
2065991 — LPN — Cedar Bluff — $25.00
2063246 — Construction Laborers — Tazewell — DOE
2058300 — Sewing Machine Operator — Bluefield — $9.00
2056813 — Paramedic — Tazewell — DOE
2055987 — QA Final Inspector — Richlands — $14.00
2052549 — Laborer — Bluefield — $14.00-$16.00
2021226 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23
2009360 — Clean Champion — Pounding Mill — DOE
1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8.00-$10.00
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE — P/T = PART TIME
