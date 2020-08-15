A Milestone for the Health Wagon & Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell Counties

AUGUST 14, 2020 —- The Health Wagon Announces Opening of Sister Bernie Kenny M.M.M. Clinic in Clintwood, VA

The Health Wagon is in the process of finalizing construction of a new clinic in Clintwood, Virginia. For many years, the Health Wagon has operated in a small, outdated space in Clintwood. The Health Wagon has met the needs of precious patients there, but the need for a new clinic in Clintwood became urgent. Generous support from donors and foundations, paired with grants, have allowed a dream to become reality in Dickenson County. The Health Wagon is so pleased to name the new clinic after Sister Bernie Kenny to honor her legacy and many years of service as the founder of the Health Wagon. The clinic will offer primary and specialty care services to medically underserved patients in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell Counties. The Health Wagon remains the oldest mobile clinic in the nation and the Health Wagon’s three mobile health units will continue to visit thirteen rural sites in southwest Virginia.

The new free clinic includes examination rooms, optometry diagnostic spaces and dispensing, radiology, laboratory, consultation offices, and provider support spaces. It will also house state-of-the-art telemedicine technologies so patients can access clinical specialists at tertiary medical centers. Overall, the new clinic will offer increased access, expanded capacity and treatment to meet critical health care needs of medically underserved patients.

“The need for health care in this area is tremendous. The poverty level has been one of the worst in the country for many years and with the pandemic, it has only grown worse. There could not be a better time to offer free health care to anyone in the region who needs it. We are honored, with the help of our wonderful donors, to be able to offer help to these deserving people. The Health Wagon is thankful for each donation made to this lifesaving project,” said Health Wagon President and CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson.

The Health Wagon is thankful for all contributions from individuals, foundations and grants. The Health Wagon received a $500,000 construction grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). DHCD, through the Appalachian Regional Commission, is proud to partner with the Health Wagon to provide high quality, affordable health care to the region,” said Erik Johnston, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). “The Health Wagon and its partners are innovative leaders in providing medical, dental, and vision services to so many Virginians.”

The Health Wagon originally planned to have a ribbon cutting ceremony in October, but out of an abundance of caution, have decided to forego the in-person ceremony for the safety of our staff and others. The Health Wagon is in the process of filming a virtual ribbon cutting and video tour. The Health Wagon will disseminate it on or around October 1 by email. To ensure you are receiving Health Wagon emails, please go to http://www.thehealthwagon.org and sign up for Health Wagon newsletters and communications.

The Health Wagon would like to thank Skanska for project management, Quesenberry’s for construction and Thompson and Litton for engineering and architectural services.

The Health Wagon is a nurse practitioner managed clinic that has been in existence since 1980 which provides free medical, dental and vision health care services in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell Counties and Norton City. For more information about The Health Wagon, please call 276-328-8850 or visit http://www.thehealthwagon.org . If you would like to donate to the Health Wagon, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, please visit: http://www.thehealthwagon.org/donate.

*******************

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

