Public Hearing – Police & Criminal Justice Reform in Virginia

First House of Delegates Public Hearing on Police and Criminal Justice Reform Wednesday, July 22, 2020 AT 10:00 AM

Richmond, VA– On Wednesday, the House of Delegates will be holding the first of three joint public hearings of the House Courts of Justice and Public Safety Committees on Police and Criminal Justice Reform as the body prepares legislation for the upcoming Special Session.

DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

TIME: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

WATCH: Hearing will be streamed here —> LINK

HEARING #1 TOPIC: Law enforcement policies, procedures and response.

Each subsequent hearing will cover an additional area of police and criminal justice reform. These hearings will be chaired by House Courts of Justice Chair Charniele Herring and House Public Safety Chair Patrick Hope.

The general public will be able to virtually participate in the hearing in real time with both verbal and written comment. The public can sign up beforehand to participate, as time allows, in the meeting here: LINK LINK

The Joint Committee will also hear from experts and advocates in the police and criminal justice arena.

The two subsequent joint hearings will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM and Wednesday, July 29.2020 at 10:00 AM. They are also open for live public comment and will also be streamed at this LINK

