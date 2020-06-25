Reduction in Vehicle Registration Fees for Virginians

NEW LAW REDUCES VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES FOR VIRGINIANS

NEW HIGHWAY USE FEE EFFECTIVE JULY 1

RICHMOND, VA —– Earlier this year, a comprehensive transportation package to create sustainable funding for transit, rail, and roads, invest in systemic safety improvements, and support a multimodal system in Virginia was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

As part of the funding changes, which include increasing the statewide gas tax by five cents this year and next, and the implementation of a highway use fee, the bill also reduces vehicle registration fees by $10, which reflects a 25% reduction for most Virginians. The legislation, carried by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, takes effect July 1, 2020.

“During this legislative session, the General Assembly delivered on our promise to improve the lives of Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Speaker of the House of Delegates, Ellen Fuller-Corn. “I am proud that, by passing this important legislation, we have made our roads safer and created a sustainable transportation funding structure, all while lowering vehicle registration fees so Virginians can keep more of their hard-earned money. These measures are more critical now than ever as we move into the Commonwealth’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and build our shared future together.”

Customers whose vehicle registrations expire in July will see the fee reduction reflected in their renewal notices, which the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) began issuing in late May.

DMV Contact: Jessica Cowardin — jessica.cowardin@dmv.virginia.gov

The annual base registration fees are reduced as follows: Vehicle Registration Old Fee New Fee Passenger Vehicles 4,000 lbs. or less $40.75 $30.75 Passenger vehicles 4,001 lbs. or greater $45.75 $35.75 Motorcycles $28.75 $24.75 Mopeds $20.25 $18.25 Autocycles $25.75 $21.75 Pickup and panel trucks 4,000 lbs. or less $40.75 $30.75 Pickup and panel trucks 4,001 to 6,500 lbs. $45.75 $35.75 Pickup and panel trucks 6,501 to 10,000 $51.75 $44.75

