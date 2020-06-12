Whasssup in St. Paul? – October 5, 1910

© Jerry F. Couch

NOTE: Story from the Big Stone Gap Post, Wednesday October 5. 1910. Photos from the St. Paul Heritage Collection and the Clinch Valley Times’ collection.

ST. PAUL ITEMS

—-Mrs. C. C. Bolton has leased the Blue Sulphur Hotel and took charge October first. Mr. Branca, the former proprietor, is moving to Pennsylvania. The Fairmont Hotel was closed to the public October 1st.

Pictured Above: Children of Charles and Mattie Bolton at the Blue Sulphur Hotel ca. 1914 (L to R) Frances Bolton, Fred Bolton, Unidentified, Albert Jacoby, and Herbert Bolton. The person standing in the background may be Mrs. Mattie Bolton. The Bolton family were operating and living in the Blue Sulphur Hotel at the time this picture was taken.

Mrs. Mattie Bolton had been operating the Fairmont Hotel (pictured above) under lease from Mrs. Dora Riggs for only a short time when it was sold to Tom Talbert. After the sale, Mrs. Bolton leased the Blue Sulphur Hotel from its new owners, Dickenson Duff & Handy.

—-Miss Hallie Doggett, who has been visiting friends in Bristol, has returned to take up duties as stenographer for Dickenson, Duff & Handy.

Pictured Above (L to R) Dickenson Duff & Handy with Jack the mule hitched to the company’s dray wagon; St. Paul Post Office; Candy Kitchen -operated by Ollie Shadeed; and the Clinchfield Restaurant – operated by Pete Xenos. The St. Paul Hardware Co. is the multi-story building in the background. This postcard view dates from 1910.

—-Noah Skeens has sold his interest in the St. Paul Hardware Co. to Wood Bros. of Norton.

—Miss Cinthia Bausell visited friends and relatives at Kiser [Carbo] Sunday.

—-Rev. E. L. Addington filled his regular appointment here Sunday.

—-Rev. Carson, Presbyterian minister of Norton, preached here Sunday morning and evening.

—-Stephenson, McConnell & Co. will move their large stock of general merchandise into the bank building in a few days. They will occupy the room formerly occupied by Ford and McConnell.

Pictured Above – St. Paul National Bank & Stephenson McConnell Co.

—-Superintendent J. N. Hillman visited our school last week. He seemed to be well pleased with the work that is being done by the school. Mr. Hillman is making one of the best superintendents that Wise County has ever had.

Dr. James N. Hillman, Superintendent of Wise County Schools from 1909 -1916. Dr. Hillman subsequently became secretary to the Virginia State Board of Education, President of Emory & Henry College, and Grand Secretary of the Masonic Temple, Richmond, Va.

A page from the Enrollment Book of the St. Paul Graded School on Wise Street.

—-Mrs. Stephenson spent several days last week at Gate City visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd McConnell.

—-John McConnell and bride, of Appalachia, are spending a few days here. Mr. McConnell is moving his store from here to Appalachia.

