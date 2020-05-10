SAFER AT HOME – Phase ONE – Guidelines for all business sectors

© Jerry F. Couch 2020
IN A LENGTHY PRESS RELEASE ISSUED MAY 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam furnished guidelines for Phase One of the reopening of Virginia, set to begin on Friday, May 15, 2020. The information contained within this document will interest to both consumers and business people.
The document contains detailed guidelines for the business sector. It is 22 pages in length and is included in this article. To make it easier for you to find information pertaining to specific business types, we created the index below.
The Clinch Valley Times is a business, too, and we will be observing these guidelines.
PAGE 1 — GUIDELINES FOR ALL BUSINESS SECTORS
PAGE 1 — Physical distancing best practices
PAGE 2 — Enhanced cleaning and disinfection best practices
PAGE 2 — Enhanced workplace safety best practices:
PAGE 4 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 5 — Restaurant and beverage services – mandatory requirements
PAGE 7 — Restaurant and beverage services – best practices
PAGE 8 — Restaurant and beverage services – additional considerations
PAGE 9 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 10 — GUIDELINES FOR FARMERS MARKETS
PAGE 10 – Mandatory requirements
PAGE 11 – Best practices
PAGE 12 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 13 – GUIDELINES FOR BRICK & MORTAR RETAIL
PAGE 13 – Mandatory requirements
PAGE 14 – Best practices
PAGE 15 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 16 – GUIDELINES FOR FITNESS & EXERCISE FACILITIES
PAGE 16 — Scope: Gymnasiums, recreation centers, swimming pools, indoor
sports facilities, and indoor exercise facilities.
PAGE 16 – Mandatory requirements
PAGE 17 – Best practices
PAGE 17 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 18 – GUIDELINES – PERSONAL CARE AND PERSONAL GROOMING SERVICES
PAGE 18 – SCOPE: Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage centers, tanning
salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal
care or personal grooming services are performed.
PAGE 18 – Mandatory requirements
PAGE 19 – Best practices
PAGE 20 — Resources to print and display
PAGE 21 – GUIDELINES – CAMPGROUNDS AND OVERNIGHT SUMMER CAMPS
PAGE 21 – Mandatory requirements
PAGE 22 – Resources to print and display