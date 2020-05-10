SAFER AT HOME – Phase ONE – Guidelines for all business sectors

© Jerry F. Couch 2020

IN A LENGTHY PRESS RELEASE ISSUED MAY 9, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam furnished guidelines for Phase One of the reopening of Virginia, set to begin on Friday, May 15, 2020. The information contained within this document will interest to both consumers and business people.

The document contains detailed guidelines for the business sector. It is 22 pages in length and is included in this article. To make it easier for you to find information pertaining to specific business types, we created the index below.

The Clinch Valley Times is a business, too, and we will be observing these guidelines.

PAGE 1 — GUIDELINES FOR ALL BUSINESS SECTORS

PAGE 1 — Physical distancing best practices

PAGE 2 — Enhanced cleaning and disinfection best practices

PAGE 2 — Enhanced workplace safety best practices:

PAGE 4 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 5 — Restaurant and beverage services – mandatory requirements

PAGE 7 — Restaurant and beverage services – best practices

PAGE 8 — Restaurant and beverage services – additional considerations

PAGE 9 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 10 — GUIDELINES FOR FARMERS MARKETS

PAGE 10 – Mandatory requirements

PAGE 11 – Best practices

PAGE 12 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 13 – GUIDELINES FOR BRICK & MORTAR RETAIL

PAGE 13 – Mandatory requirements

PAGE 14 – Best practices

PAGE 15 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 16 – GUIDELINES FOR FITNESS & EXERCISE FACILITIES

PAGE 16 — Scope: Gymnasiums, recreation centers, swimming pools, indoor

sports facilities, and indoor exercise facilities.

PAGE 16 – Mandatory requirements

PAGE 17 – Best practices

PAGE 17 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 18 – GUIDELINES – PERSONAL CARE AND PERSONAL GROOMING SERVICES

PAGE 18 – SCOPE: Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage centers, tanning

salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal

care or personal grooming services are performed.

PAGE 18 – Mandatory requirements

PAGE 19 – Best practices

PAGE 20 — Resources to print and display

PAGE 21 – GUIDELINES – CAMPGROUNDS AND OVERNIGHT SUMMER CAMPS

PAGE 21 – Mandatory requirements

PAGE 22 – Resources to print and display

Click to access Virginia-Forward-Phase-One-Business-Sector-Guidelines.pdf

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

