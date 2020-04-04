Today’s Recipe – “Mew Pound Cake”

WELCOME LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, CATS, DOGS, AND POSSUMS to another installment of…

“Cooking at the House of Reverse Technology”

Please meet your host, famed amateur fry cook Prof. Ferry Lloyd Clouch. This photo was taken when Prof. Clouch was young and haggard instead of old and haggard as he is today.

Our featured recipe is Mew Pound Cake – sure to please your family just as it has been pleasing Prof. Clouch’s family and friends for many years.

Successful culinary results at the House of Reverse Technology can be attributed to several things. Here are two of them.

FIRST , a ca. 1959 KitchenAid Model 3C Food Preparer. If you don’t have one, please consider getting one immediately if not sooner.

SECOND , a ca. 1955 General Electric Spacesaver range. “Miss Ginny Lectric” as she is affectionately known, has been turning out successful baked goods for many years and will probably outlast Prof. Clouch.

Now for the recipe:

MEW POUND CAKE

3 cups white sugar

1 stick margarine (should contain at least 65% vegetable oil for best results)

1 stick real butter

¼ cup solid shortening

5 whole eggs

3 cups plan flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1 teaspoon rum flavoring

1 teaspoon butter flavoring

1 teaspoon lemon flavoring

1 teaspoon coconut flavoring

1 teaspoon pineapple flavoring

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Prepare either one large tube pan OR two small tube pans by lining the bottom(s) with waxed paper then spraying the pan(s) with non-stick cooking spray.

Slice shortening, margarine, and butter, then add to measured sugar in mixing bowl. Beat the sugar, margarine, butter, and shortening until the mixture resembles whipped cream (about 10 minutes). Stop and scrape down the bowl occasionally while beating. Add the eggs and beat well.

In a separate bowl, thoroughly combine the flour and baking powder.

Add about ¼ of the flour to the sugar mixture then beat well. Next, add about ¼ of the milk then beat well. Repeat until all milk and flour have been used. Add the flavorings and beat well.

Pour the batter into the pan(s) and bake about 80 minutes for a large cake, or 60 minutes for two half-size cakes. Baking times will vary depending upon your oven, so check the cake for doneness during the final 10 or 15 minutes.

When baking is complete, place cakes on a rack and cool for about 10 minutes before removing them from the pans

—-A WORD ABOUT INGREDIENTS—

For many years, Prof. Clouch has used Happy Home flavorings for his baked goods. These flavorings are produced here in Virginia at a small family-owned business. They are moderately priced and tops in quality. Order them on-line at

https://www.southernflavoring.com/category/baking-flavors-extracts-colors

Mew Pound Cakes can be used to make a very fine banana pudding or strawberry trifle. Here’s how:

BANANA PUDDING

First, prepare two 3.12 ounce boxes of vanilla cook & serve pudding according to package directions. It is not necessary to allow the pudding to cool. Next, slice part of the Mew Pound into thin layers and sprinkle with banana liqueur or your favorite brandy. Slice 6 bananas into ¼ inch pieces. Place alternating layers of cake and bananas in a large, deep baking dish. Pour hot pudding over cake and bananas. For added goodness, top with meringue and bake until meringue is set and golden brown.

TRIFLE

Cut several thick slices of Mew Pound Cake and place each in a dessert dish. Sprinkle each cake slice with rum or brandy. Top with 1/4 cup (or more, if you like) of sliced, sweetened strawberries. Prepare one 3.12 ounce box of vanilla cook & serve pudding per package directions and pour an equal amount of hot pudding over each cake slice. Cool, then top with whipped cream. Great for Christmas.

ENJOY!

