SINCE THEIR CONSTRUCTION, many people have called the Town & Country Apartments “home.” Built in 1979 by local entrepreneur Fred Meade, the apartments were another example of our area’s prosperity during the “King Coal” era. Forty years later, they are still a good place to live.

Consider this: Ninety years before the apartments were built, the land upon which they stand was part of the stillborn town of Minneapolis. And a little more than a quarter-century before Minneapolis was conceived, Henry Hopkins Dickenson mustered a troop of local volunteer soldiers in the fields nearby. These men fought in the American Civil War, and some of them did not return.

HISTORY SURROUNDS US

We will be showcasing some of the achievements of Fred Meade in future articles. He is a true self-made man, which is very rare these days.

Pictured above, Fred Meade discusses the Town & Country Apartments with Clinch Valley Times’ late Editor and Publisher, Ann Gregory.

Pictured above, Fred Meade examines engineering drawings for the apartments.

