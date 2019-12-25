Santa’s 2019 Christmas Eve Visit to St. Paul

TODAY, CHRISTMAS EVE 2019, SANTA CLAUS MADE HIS ANNUAL VISIT to St. Paul escorted by members of the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department and St. Paul Police Department. Santa distributed Christmas gifts and spread Christmas cheer to children of all ages. Just look at all those happy faces!

As you view these pictures take a moment to consider this: For members of the fire and police departments, this was a busy day. They fought a major fire. We are very thankful that there has been no loss of life in our community due to fire so far this year. If you see any of our first responders out and about, take a moment to let them know they are appreciated – on Christmas Eve and EVERY day of the year.

